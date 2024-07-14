Tottenham Hotspur head to Heart of Midlothian FC, or Hearts as they’re known, on Wednesday night for a preseason friendly. The club actually made an appearance in season 2 of the wildly popular HBO series “Succession,” when Roman Roy (played by Kieran Culkin) attempted to impress his father, Logan (played by Brian Cox who is from the same town in Scotland as his fictional counterpart), by buying the club as a gift for the media robber baron.

The twist is that Roman was wrong, and Hearts was not the favorite club of Logan when he was a boy growing up in Scotland.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Heart of Midlothian FC

Kickoff (local time): Wed July 17, 7pm, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun fact: The two sides last met in two Europa League play-off matches in 2011, with Spurs winning 5-0 on aggregate.

It has certainly been a minute since we’ve done a Tottenham match preview, with the last one (ahead of the postseason friendly versus Newcastle in Australia) posting on May 20. So after 55 days, it’s good to be back. Spurs have already played a preseason friendly, albeit behind closed doors.

So we don’t know the full starting lineup for the nine goal thriller against Cambridge United. But we do know some of the starters, see the tweet below:

A guess at #thfc’s starting XI vs Cambridge.@AlasdairGold has reported that:

– Porro, Bissouma, Kulusevski started

– Johnson (3) and Son (2) scored Goalkeeper, both centre backs, left back, and the advance midfield spots are up for grabs. Thoughts? ??? pic.twitter.com/bPbdGifhIu — Spurs Army (@SpursArmyTweets) July 13, 2024

Given that information, and in looking at the Spurs Army lineup prediction above, this is what we’re going with for Wednesday,

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Hearts (Preseason Friendly)

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Ben Davies, Ashley Phillips, Oliver Skipp; Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall; Manor Solomon, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung Min-Son

