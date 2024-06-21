Spurs’ Luka Vuskovic Undergoing Medical at KVC Westerlo

Luka Vuskovic became a Tottenham Hotspur player last fall when he was acquired in a £12m deal from Hajduk Split. His new deal will keep him contracted to White Hart Lane until 2030. However, FIFA rules dictate that the Croatian defender cannot join the team until he turns 18.

Born on February 24th, 2007, he won’t reach that age until this coming winter.

??? Tottenham future talent Luka Vuskovi?, set to sign for Westerlo on loan from Hajduk Split. Understand Vuskovi? is now in Belgium for medical tests and contract signing. Croatian centre back will join on season loan, here we go and exclusive story confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/nZDbeDK10D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2024

So he needs to go out on loan, to have somewhere to play until then. Enter Belgian club K.V.C. Westerlo.

As you can see from the Fabrizio Romano tweet above, it is indeed here we go time. Vuskovic is now undergoing his medical and signing his paperwork to finalize his deal with De Kemphanen. He’ll play with the Belgian Pro League outfit on loan.

We’ve previously covered Vuskovic, one of the most promising young talents in all of European football, in full detail here and here. Good luck to young Vuskovic.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

