Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Vanderson, Royal, Hojbjerg

Monday’s edition of Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk covers the inevitable departure of right back Emerson Royal, the man who might replace him in Vanderson and an update (or sorts, maybe) on when Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg will most likely be leaving White Hart Lane.

We start with Vanderson, an AS Monaco man who, like many other Brazilian football stars, goes by only one name.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham may have to spend, at minimum €40 million to order to get the Vanderson deal over the line this summer.

The 22-year-old is certainly a hot prospect, with a lot of promise, but Tottenham may be turned off by that very high asking price and could just move on to other, more cost-effective options.

As for the Royal exit, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that his transfer deal to AC Milan is in the final stages of completion.

The Italian media outlet claims that Milan are willing to spend “€18-20m” in order to acquire him, and that the north London club could “ultimately accept” that amount.

However, they were hoping to get more.

Aren’t we all?

It looks like the Royal sale would fund not even half of what Vanderson costs, so Tottenham will look to make some money elsewhere. And with that we transition to our final item, concerning Hojbjerg.

His agent, Luca Puccinelli, gave an exclusive to Romano, and the transfer guru posted the update on his Twitter account. (Here is the tweet embedded below)

We completely agree with the take on Cartilage Free Captain: “So this statement might just be the most agenty thing I’ve read in a long time.”

? EXCL: Pierre Højbjerg’s agent clarifies situation over player’s future. “This year I started working with Pierre and it was a great satisfaction for me to be able to convince a top player for the project I had for him. Pierre has already experienced a lot in his career, he… pic.twitter.com/dct5f8H8m6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2024

Basically, the gist of it, when you translate it from agentspeak to actual English is this- Hojbjerg isn’t leaving until after Denmark is done competing at the Euros. We did know he was leaving this summer, but we just didn’t know when.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

