As Tottenham Hotspur near the commencing of their 2025-26 season, they have injury concerns aplenty. James Maddison has now joined Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin in the long-term injured category. In addition to that trio, left back Destiny Udogie and striker Dominic Solanke have both missed most of the preseason, and will likely not be available for the UEFA Super Cup either.

While both Udogie and Solanke are not expected to be sidelined for too long, the race against the clock is on to get them ready for the Premier League opener.

UEFA Super Cup FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain

Format: UEFA Champions League holders vs UEFA Europa League holders

Kickoff: Wednesday 13 August (21:00 CET), Stadio Friuli, Udine, Italy

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

UEFA Super Cup Team News

So that covers Spurs, who will be making their first ever appearance in this preseason trophy match. As for Paris Saint-Germain, they are full fitness right now, just like they were for pretty much all of last season. Credit the trainers, strength and conditioning and nutrition teams in Paris- they really know what they’re doing.

The only unavailability issue here is Joao Neves, who is suspended by FIFA for two matches. Neves was dismissed for violent conduct in the Club World Cup final loss to Chelsea.

A VAR review conveyed him pulling the hair of Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella in an off-the-ball altercation. You can’t do that my friend!

