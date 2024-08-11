Dominic Solanke was announced at the newest member of Tottenham Hotspur football club today, and he’s already made some history. The striker moves over from AFC Bournemouth after passing his medical and signing his paperwork on Saturday, and in the process he became the most expensive player in Spurs history.

Yes, the 26-year-old moves over on a deal worth £65m.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. Welcome to Tottenham, Dominic! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 10, 2024

That’s structed as £55 million down, with an additional £10 million in potential bonuses. That surpasses the previous record, of £55.45 million, set by Tanguy Ndombele in 2019.

The French midfielder was such a bust that he left for Nice on a free, earlier this summer. This came after a couple of loan moves that flopped.

Back to Solanke, who banged in 19 goals for the Cherries last season. By joining Spurs, he now has three (which is good for half) of the proverbial big six covered. He spent 2017-2019 at Liverpool, where he featured 21 times.

He is also a Chelsea FC academy graduate, although he never featured for the Blues senior team.

Tottenham, who lost a friendly at home to Bayern Munich 3-2 this afternoon, open the season versus Leicester City a week from tomorrow night.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories