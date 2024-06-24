Tottenham Transfer Talk: Ivan Toney, Emerson Royal

Ivan Toney has been linked to several clubs this summer transfer window, three in just London itself. So if he does want to leave Brentford, but still stay in the English capital, he should have some options. There had been some traction on the idea that he was set to make the switch to Tottenham Hotspur, but now that has cooled.

According to football.london, “those within Spurs have also distanced themselves from reports of a move.”

We also saw reports indicating that Arsenal have dropped out of the running for the 28-year-old No. 9, as they wish to focus on younger targets instead. And with Manchester United now focused on Joshua Zirkzee, and it doesn’t look like they’re keen anymore either.

So where does Ivan Toney go now?

West Ham United are supposedly in, but maybe Brentford set a price that is too high for the English international? Teams are dropping out of this transfer derby left and right.

Elsewhere Emerson Royal remains a Spurs player, for the time being, as his transfer away from White Hart Lane continues to move slowly.

AC Milan should be the destination, we’re still far away from “here we go” time in regards to the 25-year-old Brazilian right back.

“The truth is that nothing is defined yet,” Royal said to the André Hernan show on YouTube.

“Obviously, I know that Milan are in contact with Tottenham, they have asked for information about me. For me it’s very gratifying because many Brazilian players have played for Milan.

“Let’s wait and see what’ll happen. The Milan shirt is a very important and meaningful one. Knowing that teams like this are following me makes me very happy.”

The transfer fee here is expected to be in the neighborhood of about €20 million. Football Italia has more.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories