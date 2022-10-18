Tottenham Team News at Man United: Richarlison, Kulusevski

Speaking of Wednesday night’s marquee Premier League fixture, which sees Tottenham Hotspur travel to Manchester United, Spurs boss Antonio Conte said was asked if his injured star forward, Richarlison, might miss the World Cup.

“No absolutely not,” Conte responded. “I can confirm this, that the player is not risking to not play the World Cup, absolutely. His injury is an injury, but it is not so serious. He has a problem in his calf. But I think he needs a bit of time to recover and then to be fit.” Richarlison left the Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday on crutches, and in tears, but it turns out, his calf injury is reportedly nowhere near as serious as it might have first appeared.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 8:15, Old Trafford

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 32% Manchester United 41% Draw 27%

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWW Manchester United DWLWW

PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 3rd, 23pts Manchester United 5th, 16pts

The full extent of the damage will not be known until a MRI is completed, but the initial signs are promising.

Conte continued: “I am happy for the player because to play the World Cup is the dream for every single player and for this reason I am happy for him. Also, because we are talking about a player who when he goes to play, he gives you everything.”

Elsewhere Dejan Kulusevski remains doubtful after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. Emerson Royal will serve the third and final game of his suspension while Japhet Tanganga (knock) is a doubt.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories