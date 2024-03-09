Ange Postecoglu Rules Out Any £100m Signings for Spurs

Only six clubs have ever dropped £100 million in transfer fee on a single player, although Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have done it twice. Tottenham Hotspur will not be joining this exclusive, free-spending clique any time soon, according to manager Ange Postecoglu.

Tottenham have no current fears of violating the financial rules, and thus being hit with major sanctions for doing so. That’s very advantageous right now, given that a lot of the big boys in Europe, and especially in England, have that worry.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Mar. 10, 2024, 3pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Details on Tottenham’s newly revealed preseason friendly in Scotland: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 36% Draw `23% Aston Villa 41%

Asked, during his weekly Friday news conference, ahead of tomorrow’s match at Aston Villa, if his club can exploit that fiscal advantage, Postecoglu replied:

“To a certain extent but I don’t think we are in a position to spend £100 million on a player, if that is what you are suggesting.

“That is not the case and I don’t think it will ever be the case for the club. Our competitors are, irrespective of their positions.

“When you look at our two transfer windows so far we have done really well to pitch it to the level that we need to pitch it and bringing in real quality players who have all increased in value since they have been here.

“There is more to come from that. The premise that we are in a good position, I agree with, but it is up to us to take advantage of that.”

He then fielded a follow-up on why Tottenham won’t spend £100m on one player.

“It is purely financial,” the Australian answered.

“If I had the luxury of £100 million, I would rather get two £50 million players. Cor that is great isn’t it? Wonderful.

“The world I have come from!”

Richarlison, who moved over from Everton in 2022 for £60m, is the club’s all-time most expensive player.

Later in the media session, it was pointed out to Postecoglou that Arsenal also had an unwritten club rule not to spend £100m on a single player, but broke it this summer when Declan Rice was signed from West Ham United.

“Yeah, you could be right,” was Big Ange’s retort to this fact being brought to his attention.

“It could just be my background and conservative nature where I have come from. I have never been in that kind of position, I always felt that it is really important how you use the funds you have available and know they are not limitless.

“If we can, and somebody tells me we can, then I would gladly spend it, mate. I try to put limits on my wife’s spending and they try to put limits on mine. It works better that way, just a bit of advice.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories