Tottenham Transfer Talk: Ivan Perisic, Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur have been busy as anyone this January transfer window. We have listed out all their moves thus far this window (click where highlighted for more on each transaction) here below. Friday brought news of another done deal, with Ivan Perisic going out on loan to Hajduk Split. Today also brought a developing storyline about who the next acquisition might be- Antonio Nusa of Club Brugge. We’ll cover both of those here.

We also did some Tottenham injury news updates, in two parts, which you could read here and here.

Incomings

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig – loan)

Radu Dragusin (Genoa, with Spence going the other way on loan)

Dane Scarlett (recalled from loan move at Ipswich Town)

Sergio Reguilon (recalled from loan move at Manchester United, sent back out on loan to Brentford)

Djed Spence (recalled from loan move at Leeds United, sent back out on loan to Genoa, as part of Dragusin deal)

Outgoings

Hugo Lloris (free transfer to LAFC)

Eric Dier (sent out on loan to Bayern Munich)

Alfie Devine (sent out on loan to Plymouth Argyle)

Japhet Tanganga (sent out on loan to Millwall)

Josh Keeley (sent out on loan to Barnet)

Matthew Craig (sent out on loan to Doncaster Rovers)

Ashley Phillips (sent out on loan to Plymouth Argyle)

We’ll start with Perisic, who still may not be able to play this season.

??? Hajduk Split confirm Ivan Perisi? joins on loan from Spurs. Reports of contract until June 2025 were wide of mark — he’s joining until the end of the season to make history at Hajduk. pic.twitter.com/V9IAw9KC9K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2024

The winger has been officially announced as the newest member of Hajduk Split, and this deal is ground-breaking, because he’s not passed as match fit to play. While the Croatian’s recovery from his ACL injury is going well, there is no guarantee that he’ll be able to feature at any time during the terms of his loan move. It really gives new meaning to the term undergoing a medical, and it’s a very interesting transfer narrative to say the least.

Moving on to Nusa, ESPN has a report today stating that Tottenham have now opened talks with Brugge, over the 18-year-old attacking player.

The report goes on to say that the Belgian club values him “at around €30 million ($25.73m) with potential add-ons and want to retain him until the end of the season as part of any agreement struck this month.

Talks are only at an early stage right now, but could escalate very quickly, as deadline day draws near. Chelsea are said to be interested as well, and we’ll just have to see if the Blues rival Spurs for his services.

