Tottenham Transfer Talk: Tanguy Ndombele, Amadou Onana

Tanguy Ndombele is a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder no more, having now officially become a free agent yesterday. So where does the biggest flop in club history go now? FC Barcelona, at least by his own designs, according to Sport Witness who cite their source as Jijantes.

Hey, you got to love the optimism here by the player and his agent. I think I am going to ask Google if they want to buy this website you’re reading here for $25,000,000. After all, you miss 100% of the shots that you don’t take.

Ndombele, the most expensive signing in club history, who couldn’t fit in under multiple managers, had an unsuccessful loan spell at Napoli, and then went to Galatasaray, where he couldn’t earn much playing time. So we’ll see if the Camp Nou takes his call this summer.

Don’t hold your breath!

Shifting gears, there is apparently a North London Derby going on for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Goodison Park are said to have slapped a price tag of between £50-60 million on him.

The 22-year-old Belgian international has reportedly been exploring the idea of leaving Everton for months already, and there is said to be interest from clubs in Spain, Germany and England. In other words, he’s a man in demand.

London World has more on a man who is one of the faster players in football.

Arsenal are said to be looking at Onana as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey, who could be on the verge of joining a Saudi club. We’ll have more on that shortly.

