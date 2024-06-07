Tottenham Transfer Talk: Alexander Isak, Hiroki Ito

It’s that time of year again- the silly season. No club matches to preview or discuss, and we’re still awaiting the summer international tournaments to get started. Time to talk Tottenham transfer gossip, and today we’ll cover Alexander Isak and Hiroki Ito. Let’s begin with the Newcastle United striker. has publicized Tottenham’s admiration for Alexander Isak, as it has been thought the Swedish international could be the North London club’s answer to the question- who ultimately succeeds Harry Kane in North London.

Football Insider put forth that narrative in April.

However, transfer guru Graeme Bailey has said that this isn’t going to happen. Newcastle don’t want to part ways with Isak.

Perhaps that would change though if they got offered between £80 million to £100 million, an idea that is being circulated on Hotspur HQ. Of course, 1.) Alexander Isak is not worth that kind of money, and 2.) Daniel Levy would not pay that much for him; no way, no how.

Moving on to a much more realistic potential transfer deal, Spurs are potentially interested in signing Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito. According to Sport Bild, Spurs are keeping tabs on Ito, who is under contract until June 2027.

The Japanese international initially joined Stuttgart on loan in ’21, but his deal was converted into a permanent move in the summer of 2022. He can be acquired if his release clause is met, and that it is understood to be about €30m or £25.6m. Or $32.57 million, for my fellow Americans.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories