Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Leaves Tottenham for Marseille

It has now been officially confirmed by both clubs, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is leaving Tottenham Hotspur and joining Marseille. Anyone paying attention has known, for a very long time that the Danish midfielder was exiting White Hart Lane.

Now we know the 28-year-old’s destination- across the English Channel, to a Ligue 1 side that is now led by former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi.

We have reached agreement with Olympique de Marseille for the loan of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the 2024/25 season, with an obligation that would see the move become permanent. Wishing you all the best, Pierre! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2024

While the fan base was split on his quality, everyone seems to agree that he loved the club and had a perfect, professional attitude towards his craft.

He moves over on an initial loan, with the deal including an obligation to buy clause for £17 million. And Hojbjerg already has some history, of sorts, with his new club.

When Hojbjerg turned into a prime finisher at Marseille to put Spurs top of their Champions League group in injury time ? pic.twitter.com/lnlqckd51H — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) July 20, 2024

Hojbjerg isn’t the only player that Marseille signed from a big six Premier League club this summer. Mason Greenwood is moving over from Manchester United too.

