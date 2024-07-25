Tottenham Team News vs Vissel Kobe: Forster, Reguilon, Gil

Tottenham have announced their travel party for the tour of Asia, and there are some notable, unique exceptions. Sergio Reguilon, who spent last season out on loan with two different clubs, after having gone out on loan the previous season as well, was left behind in London. Reguilon stayed back so that he could focus on finally getting his permanent move away from the club.

Bryan Gil didn’t make the travel squad either, also for the purposes of trying to focus on getting a transfer away from the club.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Vissel Kobe

Kickoff (local time): Sat July 27, 11 am BST, Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Series History: these two sides have never met before

Streaming: SpursPlay app.

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Tottenham Team News

Meanwhile goalkeeper No. 2 Fraser Forster suffered a broken foot in mid-season last term, and he is still working on his rehabilitation from that. Elsewhere you still have a quintet of players who are away on holiday, having completed international tours of duty with their respective national teams at the Copa America and Euro 2024.

That list consists of Radu Dragusin, Micky van de ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories