Tottenham Hotspur have been cruising so far this preseason, winning all three of the friendlies that they have staged thus far. And now they’ll get defender Radu Dragusin back for the clash against the K League All-Stars, or Team K League on Wednesday. Dragusin was on holiday after having featured for Romania at the 2024 European Championships.

So now Spurs are just waiting on the return of four players from post-international holiday.

Team K-League vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Wednesday July 31, 12pm BST, Seoul World Cup Stadium, South, South Korea

Spurs Team News

That foursome consists of Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero. Meanwhile Richarlison and Destiny Udogie look likely to sit out here, as they continue working on building up full match fitness. Elsewhere No. 2 goalkeeper Fraser Forster is still working on his recovery from a broken foot.

Finally, Spurs have their third signing of the summer, and he’s a countryman of where this match will be played! Yang Min-Hyuk, 18, a South Korean international, was acquired from Gangwon FC.

The winger likely won’t feature here though as he his deal stipulates that he’ll join the club in January, not now.

