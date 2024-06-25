Tottenham Transfer Talk: Jonathan David, Santiago Gimenez

Monday brings up a double order of Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk, with this second edition here covering a pair of strikers: Lille’s Jonathan David and Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez.

In part one we covered Brentford center forward Ivan Toney, who seems to no longer be of interest to White Hart Lane.

Let’s start with David, a Brooklyn born Canadian international who is also drawing interest from AC Milan.

The 24-year-old has seen his reps contacted by Tottenham, according to Football Insider. Lille have set a €40m valuation on the former Gent man.

He’s netted 71 times in 146 appearances for Lille, so that’s almost once every two matches!

Let’s shift gears to Gimenez, a 23-year-old Mexican international. (This edition of Tottenham Transfer Talk has a theme- the two counties that border the United States!) According to TUDNRadio, Giménez has been offered by both Atletico Madrid and Tottenham,

Gimenez has 34 goal involvements (26 goals and eight assists) in 42 matches last term. His price tag is said to be near €60 million.

He’s currently in los Estados Unidos, with the Mexico National Team, competing at Copa America. El Tri won their opener, 1-0 over Jamaica, in their tournament opener.

They have a good chance of reaching the knockout stages, and that means it could still be awhile before this deal is done.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

