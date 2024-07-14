The preseason is now here- huzzah! The very first friendly sees Tottenham traveling to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, to take on Hearts. This match could provide the first opportunity for Tottenham fans to see new signings Lucas Bergvall (who chose Spurs over Barcelona) and Archie Gray in action in their new club’s shirt.

Both have already featured for Spurs in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Cambridge United.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Heart of Midlothian FC

Kickoff (local time): Wed July 17, 7pm, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun fact: The match at Tynecastle will help commemorate the Edinburgh club’s 150th anniversary.

Word is that match was a nine goal thriller. Too bad we couldn’t see it.

Tottenham Team News

Elsewhere Timo Werner has healed up from injury and he will now be available again after rejoining the club for another loan deal (this time it will be season-long) from RB Leipzig. Meanwhile the following players are likely to miss out due to being on holiday following their service to their countries at Euro 2024:

Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Radu Dragusin and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Also the following trio of players are unavailable due to their involvement at the Copa America: Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur. Also, Brazilian striker Richarlison remains out due to injury.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories