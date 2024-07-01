Archie Gray Passes Tottenham Medical Ahead of £40m Move

Alright, welcome to the summer transfer window Tottenham Hotspur! Spurs have bested their London rivals Brentford FC to the signing of Leeds United teenager Archie Gray. The England U21 midfielder, who also qualifies for international representation with Scotland, also attracted interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

It is indeed “here we go” time with Archie Gray, as you can see from the Fabrizio Romano tweet below.

Gray, who featured 52 times across all competitions last season has signed a deal with the North London club that will (hypothetically at least) keep him at the club for six years. And there is more news, when it comes to Tottenham and Leeds transfer talk.

Joe Rodon, 26, will go the other way, although that’s in a separate deal. According to the BBC, the transaction for the former Swansea City man is “believed to be worth about £10m.”

Now that it’s July a summer transfer window that’s been a bit moribund will start to wake up.

We should start seeing more deals getting closed, especially has more and more countries get eliminated from the European Championships and the Copa America, and thus more players have completed their international duty.

