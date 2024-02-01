It’s a really fast turn around for Tottenham Hotspur, who are in the very first game of the next Premier League weekend- a trip to Everton FC.

Spurs are coming off a gritty, inspiring come-from-behind win over Brentford earlier tonight, and that has to give them an added morale boost as they prepare to tussle with the Toffees.

Everton FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Feb. 3, 12:30, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 59% Everton FC 20% Draw 21%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLWW, 40 pts, 4th Everton FC DDLLL, 18 pts, 18th

“I think we started the game well and started with a good intensity and good tempo. Obviously, they scored and then we lost our way,” manager Ange Postecgolou said of the match.

“We just lost focus.

I was a bit frustrated with our inability to stay disciplined and it was just too many stop-starts and it kind of plays into their hands, [there were] a lot of set pieces and throw ins.

“We spent more time talking to the referee than playing the game and I was just be frustrated that we lost real clear focus.”

Let’s take a look at what starting lineup Postecoglu could go with in this one.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski; James Maddison; Timo Werner; Richarlison

