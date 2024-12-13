The top teams projected to win the 2024-25 Champions League – Top 3 bookies’ favorites

The UCL 2024/25 has kicked off with a new league face format, with more teams involved and more matches to be played. Football fans believe the dynamics of this new setup could affect performance. It’s still early in this season’s UCL journey. However, some teams have already been earmarked as potential candidates to be champions of Europe.

Who are the bookies’ favourites to win the UCL?

Liverpool

England’s most successful European club has started the season in red-hot form. They sit atop their domestic league and the UCL standings with four wins out of four. Under the management of new coach Arne Slot, the 2019 champions have impressed with their solid performances and air-tight defence.

The bookies and football fans have noticed this, with the odds being adjusted and top picks reconsidered. With Star players such as Mohammed Salah, Alexander Arnold and Van Dijk all finding their best form, it’s left to be seen if The Reds can go all the way.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won the trophy more than any other club, and are, therefore, the undisputed king of the UCL. At the moment, the reigning La Liga and UCL champions are languishing in the lower half of the knockout playoff places following a disappointing first half of the group stage – two losses after four matches.

Nonetheless, with the wealth of experience they possess in this tournament and the presence of world-class talents like Kylian Mbappe, Vini Junior, and Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos can never be written off. Real Madrid’s next clash is against the in-form Liverpool, and you can follow this crunch Champions League match live on SportyTrader.

Manchester City

The Citizens are another team that’s hard to look past in European football. The English side managed by Pep Guardiola has been a dominant force in recent UCL history and can be unplayable on their best days. Just like Madrid, City haven’t been at their imperious best this season. Still, they have the talent and know-how to navigate the Champions League with the likes of Haaland, De Bruyne and Foden on the books.

A revamp of the Champions League format

The UEFA Champions League has finally adopted its name, literally, as the group stage has officially been switched to a league format. The new structure accommodates more teams, with 36 clubs playing eight matches each in their bid to qualify for the knockout rounds. The top eight clubs will qualify directly for the next phase of the tournament. Teams ranking 9th to 24th will participate in a playoff round to determine the remaining eight clubs to move to the knockout phase.

As the UCL race continues to heat up, these are definitely the major teams to keep an eye on. That’s because they not only have the pedigree but also the firepower to back it up. There are certainly other teams who can be dark horses this season, but The Reds, Los Blancos, and Citizens are a couple of levels ahead.

