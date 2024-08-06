The Ten Most Decorated Soccer Players in History: Footballers with Most Trophies

Any soccer player aims to win as many trophies as possible during their active career. Footballers who play in certain leagues are more likely to win more trophies than others due to the number of existing competitions and winnable medals.

These players have over the years broken lots of records, and for many years have led their respective teams – club and national – to win remarkable trophies. Their trophy cabinets display the various awards and custom medals they have won in their career.

Below is our rundown of the top ten players who have the most trophies in men’s football history.

10. Ryan Giggs – 34 trophies

Ryan Giggs is a true icon of the Premier League club, Manchester United, considering he spent his entire career at the club.

He won 34 trophies during his professional football career.

Notable trophies won

Club:

Premier League: 13x (1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)

Champions League: 2x (1998-99, 2007-08)

UEFA Super Cup: 1x (1991)

FA Cup: 4x (1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04)

League Cup: 3x (1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09)

Notable individual awards:

PFA Young Player of the Year: 1x (1992 and 1993)

PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 1x (2008-09)

Wales’ Player of the Year: 2x (1996 and 2006)

BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year: 2009

Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE): (2007)

9. Cristiano Ronaldo – 35 trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest and most successful footballers in history. He started his soccer career at Sporting CP in Portugal, his home country and has went on to achieve tremendous success most footballers can only dream of.

Ronaldo has so far won 35 trophies and still has chance to win more.

Notable trophies won

Club:

Premier League: 3x (2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09)

Champions League: 5x (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

FIFA Club World Cup: 4x (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)

League Cup: 2x (2005/06, 2008/09)

La Liga: 2x (2011/12, 2016/17)

Serie A: 2x (2018/19, 2019/20)

Arab Club Champions Cup: 1x (2023)

International:

European Championship: 1x (2016)

UEFA Nations League: 1x (2018-19)

Notable individual awards:

Ballon d’Or: 5x (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)

FIFA Puska Award: 1x (2009)

Best FIFA Men’s Player: 3x (2008, 2016, 2017)

UEFA Best Player in Europe: 4x (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)

8. Gerard Pique – 37 trophies

Gerard Piqué played an integral role on the Spanish teams that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012.

Pique in his career won 37 trophies.

Notable trophies won

Club:

League Cup: 1x (2005/06)

Premier League: 1x (2007/08)

Champions League: 4x (2007/08, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15)

La Liga: 9x (2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23)

UEFA Super Cup: 3x (2009/10, 2011/12, 2015/16)

FIFA Club World Cup: 3x (2010, 2012, 2016)

International:

World Cup: 1x (2010)

European Championship: 1x (2012)

7. Andres Iniesta – 37 trophies

To many soccer fans, Andrés Iniesta secured his place among the greatest midfielders of all time. He has 37 trophies to show for it.

The Spanish player is a product of the famed Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

Notable trophies won

Club:

La Liga: 9x (2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2017/18)

Champions League: 4x (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15)

Copas del Rey: 6x (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18)

European Super Cups: 3x (2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16)

World Club Cup: 3x (2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16)

International:

European U-17 Champion: 1x (2001)

European Champion: 2x (2008, 2012)

World Cup: 1x (2010)

Notable individual awards:

FIFA Silver Boot: 1x (2010)

FIFA Bronze 2012: 1x (2012)

European Football Championship Best Player: 1x (2012)

6. Maxwell – 37 trophies

Maxwell is a Dutch footballer who played for top clubs including Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona and PSG during his career.

He won 37 trophies in his career.

Notable trophies won

Club:

Serie A: 3x (2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09)

LaLiga: 2x (2009/10, 2010/11)

Champions League: 1x (2010/11)

Ligue 1: 4x (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Notable individual awards:

Netherlands Footballer of the Year: 1x (2004)

5. Sergio Busquets – 37 trophies

Sergio Busquets is a Spanish footballer and Barcelona legend. He is the son of Carlos Busquets, a former Barca goalkeeper.

Busquets has so far won 37 trophies during his professional football career

Notable trophies won

Club:

LaLiga: 9x (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022–23)

Copa del Rey: 7x (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21)

Champions League: 3x (2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

European Cup: 3x (2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)

International:

World Cup: 1x (2010)

European Championship: 1x (2012)

UEFA Nations League: 1x (2023)

Notable individual awards:

Bravo Trophy: 1x (2008/09)

La Liga’s revelation player (LFP): 1x (2008/09)

4. Hossam Ashour – 39 trophies

Hossam Ashour is a name many European football fans may not be familiar with. Regardless, the Egyptian defensive midfielder won more trophies than most popular footballers.

Thanks to his club, Al-Ahly’s superb performance over the years, Hassan has won 39 trophies in his career.

Notable trophies won

Club:

Egyptian Premier League: 13x (2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20)

Egypt Cup: 4x (2005/06, 2006/07, 2016/17, 2019/20)

Egyptian Super Cup: 9x (2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 , 2018, 2019)

CAF Champions League: 6x (2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019/20)

CAF Confederation Cup: 1x (2013/14)

CAF Super Cup: 5x (2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014)

3. Hossam Hassan – 41 trophies

Hossam Hassan is the most decorated African player in football history. He won numerous titles with Cairo clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek.

At international level, he won three Cup of Nations titles with Egypt and spearheaded their attack at the 1990 World Cup.

Notable trophies won

Club:

Egyptian Premier League: 14x (1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1997–98, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2003–04)

Egypt Cup: 5x (1984-85, 1988-89, 1992-93, 1995-96, 2001-2002)

Egyptian Super Cup: 2x (2001, 2002)

CAF Champions League: 2002

International:

African Cup of Nations: 3x (1986, 1998, 2006)

Arab Cup: 1x (1991/92)

All-Africa Games: 1987

Notable individual awards:

Confederation of African Football: Best African Footballer in the last 50 years

Egyptian Premier League Top Scorer: 2x (1998/99, 2001/02)

2. Dani Alves – 43 trophies

Dani Alves is a former Brazilian footballer with 1036 appearances for club and country. He was a major part of the Barcelona team that set new standards in the European game between 2008 and 2016.

He won 43 trophies in his active career.

Notable trophies won

Club:

La Liga: 6x (2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Champions League: 3x (2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)

Copa del Rey: 5x (2006/07, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Ligue 1: 2x (2017/18, 2018/19)

International:

U-20 World Cup: 1x (2003)

Copa America: 2x (2006/07, 2018/19)

Confederations Cup: 2x (2009, 2013)

Europa League: 2x (2005/06, 2006/07)

Italian League: 1x (2016/17)

Italian Cup: 1x (2016/17)

Notable individual awards:

Copa América Best Player (2019)

1. Lionel Messi – 45 trophies

Lionel Messi is an Argentine player with extraordinary talent. He is a product of La Masia, Barcelona’s famous youth academy. Since his debut for Barcelona in 2004 at just the age of 17, Messi has won 45 trophies, the most by any footballer in history.

Notable trophies won

Club:

La Liga: 10x (2 004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19)

Copas del Rey: 7x (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/2021)

Champions League: 4x (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)

FIFA Club World Cups: 3x (2009, 2011, 2015)

International:

U-20 World Cup: 1x (2005)

Olympic gold: 1x (2008)

Copa America: 2x (2021, 2024)

FIFA World Cup: 1x (2022)

Notable individual awards:

Ballons d’Or: 8x (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023)

FIFA World Player: 1x (2009)

World Cup Golden Ball: 2x (2014, 2022)

