Teams in the Premier League Inaugural Season but no longer in the top-flight

Several teams that used to be in the Premier League inaugural season are currently not competing in the top flight any more.

The Premier League has been running for 32 years. It has seen changes from time to time, from the tactics to the title races and, most importantly, the teams. During its inaugural season in 1992/93, 22 teams were enlisted in the top flight instead of 20 as today. Among those 22 sides, most of them are still competing in the top tier. A few of them are either relegated or promoted. Ipswich Town is one of those that has made a comeback after sealing a berth to EPL. Kieran McKenna, who has been Brighton’s target, would be expected to stay. Should he do so, Ipswich Town tickets will be in high demand as the club has the potential to stun their opponents next season. Meanwhile, Leeds United and Southampton have to face off to fight for one remaining spot in a playoff. Both sides went down from the English top flight just two seasons ago. Meanwhile, Sheffield United have just gone down to the Championship again after their dismal run in 2023/24, resulting in them finishing at the bottom with the least points, 16.

Yet, some others are, in fact, no longer in the top flight. They are currently only playing in the lower division and have failed to bounce back for a while. Here are those teams from the EPL’s inaugural season that are not in the top flight at the moment.

Blackburn Rovers

The Rovers were, as a matter of fact, one of the dark horses in the Premier League back in the 1990s. They finished fourth in 1993 and became runners-up in 1994 before shockingly toppling Manchester United and winning the league in 1995 under Kenny Dalglish. They relied on the dynamic duo, Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, up front to score goals. Unfortunately, they were relegated in 1999 before returning to the top flight in 2001 and snatching the EFL League Cup in 2002. Blackburn’s last season in the first tier was in 2011/12.

Currently, they are competing in the second tier after securing their promotion out of League One, the third tier in the English football system, in 2018. In the 2023/24 campaign, Dominic Hyam and Co. only sat 19th in the final standings.

Norwich City

The Canaries have been infamous for being one of the yo-yo clubs in the Premier League, despite being able to finish third in the EPL’s inaugural season. It remains the best finish in the club’s history. Norwich has been going up and down the top flight and second tier five times since 2015. Their last season in the Premier League was in 2022–2022.

In the 2023–24 season, the EFL Cup winner from 1985 finished sixth on the table and eyed another promotion via the Championship Play-Off. Sadly, David Wagner’s men were hammered 4-0 by Leeds United in the semifinal. Such a woeful result led to the sacking of the American boss.

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls are one of the most historic football clubs in England. On the flipside, they were also known as one of their yo-yo sides from 1945 to 1959. Sheffield only finished seventh in the Premier League inaugural season and remained in the top flight until 2000. The Owls have been a relegation struggler ever since, as they even slipped to go down to the third tier several times.

In the 2023–24 season, the EFL Cup winner in 1991 was stranded in the lower table, sitting on the 20th after their promotion from the third tier in 2022–23. The Owls’ last attempt to return to the top flight was in 2017, but they lost in the semifinal against Huddersfield Town.

QPR

QPR finished their campaign in 5th place in the EPL’s inaugural season. They were one of the clubs that consistently finished in the mid-low table before going down to the championship in the mid-1990s. They did bounce back to the top flight in the early 2000s, stayed there in 2011, and experienced a yo-yo period before their last relegation from the Premier League in 2015.

The EFL League Cup winner in 1967 is currently still in the second tier. They only sat 18th in the final standings of the 2023–24 season.

Coventry City

The Sky Blues stole the spotlight this season by reaching the FA Cup semi-final. Mark Robins’ men only lost on penalties against Manchester United after making a comeback from three goals behind. Unfortunately, they missed out on the promotion playoff. They did advance to the playoffs to secure the last spot in the top flight last season before losing to Luton Town.

Coventry City only finished ninth in the second tier during the 2023–24 campaign. The last time the team that finished 15th in the EPL’s inaugural season competed in the Premier League was in 2000/01.

Oldham Athletic

Oldham is the only former Premier League club that has been playing in the fifth tier of the English football system, the National League. They have been in a drastic downfall and have been unable to return to the professional league since their relegation in 2022. Oldham only finished 10th last season. The last time an EFL Cup finalist in 1990 competed in the top tier was in 1994.

Middlesbrough

Boro was one of the dark horses in the Premier League back in the late 1990s and mid-2000s. Under the former Manchester United skipper, Bryan Robson, Middlesbrough was able to progress to the EFL Cup and FA Cup finals in the late 1990s. They even won their first trophy while beating Bolton in the EFL League Cup in 2004 and even reached the UEFA Cup final in 2006.

Nevertheless, their decline began in the 2010s after going back and forth in the EPL championship and last competing in the top flight in 2017. In the 2023–24 campaign, Michael Carrick’s side only sat eighth on the table and missed out on the promotion playoff.

Wimbledon

The last EPL team that is not in the top flight is Wimbledon FC. This club no longer exists and has transformed into AFC Wimbledon, a member of the third tier in the English football system, League One. They sat 10th in the final standings of the 2023–24 season.

The original Wimbledon FC was based in South London before they opted to relocate their base to Milton Keynes in 2002. Yet, it was renamed MK Dons, currently playing in the fourth tier.

