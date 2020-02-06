Sheffield vs Bournemouth: Starting XI Predictions, Match Preview

Sheffield United are going up against AFC Bournemouth this Sunday in the Premier League at Bramall Lane. It’s a promising game for a surprisingly good Sheffield team who are presented with the opportunity to get into the top five. Read about our game preview, starting eleven predictions and latest team news.
While this game isn’t as appealing as some of next weekend’s fixtures (Hello Chelsea – Manchester United), I certainly would not sleep on it.
Both teams have strong motives to play anything but conservatively. Sheffield, who has had a stunning season so far, could very well dream of a Europa League ticket. Meanwhile Bournemouth, currently sitting at the 16th spot, will try to get as far away from the danger zone as possible.
Bournemouth’s last win against Sheffield was back in 1987, so needless to say, it has been quite a while. While the odds seem to be stacked up against them, “The Cherries” have played rather decent football lately and may very well upset Sheffield on their own pitch.
Key players to watch out for
On Bournemouth’s end, Callum Wilson and Harry Wilson have respectively scored on six and seven occasions this season. Another player having quite a strong season: Philip Billing, as the Danish midfielder will also be a force to be reckoned with.
Sheffield’s side will be led on the attack by Scottish striker Oli McBurnie who has only scored four times, and Lys Mousset five. Not the most prolific scorers you have ever seen, but we all know Sheffield’s strength lies in their defense (isn’t that what wins championships?).
Forecast
Both teams are in good form, having won their last game, and with plenty of reasons to fight hard for a win, I can only assume we are going to watch some great football this Sunday!
That being said, Sheffield has lost only one of their last six, but haven’t been the most solid side at home this season. On the other hand, Bournemouth have won the last two away from home and seem to be traveling quite well.
My money is on a hard-fought draw with plenty of action but then again, my crystal ball has been known to be quite unreliable.
Starting XI and Formation Predictions
AFC Bournemouth | 4-3-3
Ramsdale
Smith, Francis, Ake, Diego Rico
Gosling, L. Cook, Billing
- H. Wilson, C. Wilson, Fraser
Sheffield United | 3-5-2
Mousset, McBurnie
Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Baldock
O’Connell, Egan, Basham
Henderson
Sheffield vs Bournemouth FYIs
Kickoff:
Sun. Feb 9, 2:00 pm, Bramall Lane
Where to watch:
BT Sport 1
Referee:
Jonathan Moss, assisted by Marc Perry, Eddie Smart, and Lee Mason.
Series History:
Sheffield United – 10 wins
Draws – 5
AFC Bournemouth – 1 win
Match odds (Pinnacle Sports):
Sheffield United: 1.74
Draw: 3.56
AFC Bournemouth: 5.74
Result Probabilities:
Sheffield United: 56%
Draw: 27%
AFC Bournemouth: 17%
