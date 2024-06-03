The Sports Bank

Ross Barkley Set for Aston Villa Medical Ahead of £5m Transfer

You know this very familiar phrase “player XYZ is set for medical,” or its twin “he will undergo a medical.” It means a transfer is about to happen, and in this case it’s Ross Barkley, a midfielder who has played for seven teams during his 14-year-career. Barkley, who was born in Liverpool, is most closely associated with one of his local clubs, Everton FC.

He made his senior team debut there in 2010, before going on to score 21 goals in 150 appearances with the Toffees.

Barkley is also known for his days at Chelsea (2018-2022), given the very strange manner in which he joined the club. Ross Barkley first signed with the team during the 2017 summer transfer window, but changed his mind during the medical evaluation. He got cold feet, changed his mind and went back to Everton.

He then joined Chelsea the next summer. Ross Barkley is currently with Luton Town, but the club now relegated back to the Championship, the 30-year-old needs an escape route in order to stay up in the top flight. Enter Aston Villa; Fab has more:

Villa Park is very familiar for Barkley, as he spent 2020-21 on loan with them.

