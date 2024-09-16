It’s a new UEFA season with new rules and a brand new format, but some things remain the same- Real Madrid are the defending champions of the European Cup. For the holders, the quest to retain the Champions League title begins tomorrow night when VfB Stuttgart comes in to the Bernabeu.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will go his strongest team possible on Tuesday night.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

VfB Stuttgart at Real Madrid

Kickoff: Tues, Sept 17, 9pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

We think that starting team and formation looks like this right now, considering the injury situation.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs VfB Stuttgart (Champions League)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe

Prediction: Real Madrid 2, VfB Stuttgart 0

We just do not see Los Blancos really having any major issues here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

