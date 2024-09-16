Real Madrid Team News vs VfB Stuttgart: Bellingham, Tchouameni

When Real Madrid commence their UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday, they should see their squad becoming much fitter. They could see both Aurelien Tchouameni (foot injury) and Jude Bellingham (muscular injury) return to the first team here. In the case of Bellingham, he could be back in the first team for the midweek clash.

Both midfielders have returned to training, so it won’t be long until they’re fully match fit.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

VfB Stuttgart at Real Madrid

Kickoff: Tues, Sept 17, 9pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Team News

Elsewhere Eduardo Camavinga has been out since mid-August after he suffered a knee injury during a training session. He is most likely about a couple weeks or so behind Bellingham and Tchouameni.

Additionally, Brahim Diaz (adductor muscle), David Alaba (ACL) and Dani Ceballos (ankle) all remain out indefinitely. The good news is that Madrid do not have any selection issues relating to disciplinary concerns, so that covers the full gamut now of everyone who is unavailable for Carlo Ancelotti’s side

