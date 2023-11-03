The football world belongs to Jude Bellingham; the rest of us just pay rent in it. The English midfielder ignited Ballon d’Or talk with his dominance in El Clasico last weekend. Now we’ll see what the former Borussia Dortmund man does for a follow up when Real Madrid hosts Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

Bellingham and Madrid come into this one riding an emotional high, having just conquered their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona, in epic, come-from-behind fashion.

Real Madrid Preview Material vs Rayo Vallecano: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Madrid currently sit top of the table, in the Spanish top flight, even on points with Girona, but ahead +3 on goal differential. Rayo Vallecano come into this clash undefeated in their last seven league fixtures, but only two of those results were wins.

The win probability for them here, according to Google, is only 9%. Meanwhile the Real Madrid probability for victory is a whopping 76%, with a draw pegged at 15%.

Since their only defeat of the season, the 3-1 drubbing at the hands of Atletico in the Capital City Derby, Madrid have won six of their last seven. Here is the lineup we think manager Carlo Ancelotti will go with here, as he looks to make it seven out of eight. Enjoy!

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Rayo Vallecano

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Jr., Joselu

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

Related Posts via Categories