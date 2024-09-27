As Real Madrid head to Atletico on Sunday, for what is certain to be yet another spirited edition of the Madrid Derby, they’ll be without the services of their biggest brand name star. Kylian Mbappe is out injured, but there is still plenty of talented, big name players left.

Jude Bellingham and Vini are still fit, so it’s not like Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t have plenty of other Ballon d’Or quality players to call upon.

El Derbi Madrileño FYIs

Real Madrid at Atletico Madrid

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 29, 8pm, Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Team News: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Form Guide, Standings: Real Madrid DWWWW 2nd, 17 pts Atletico Madrid DWWDW 3rd 15 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid 56% Draw 23% Atletico Madrid 21%

That said, the last La Liga fixture edition of the capital city derby was a tightly contested, low scoring affair (last February) that ended in a score draw. This one may have a similar final score.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid (Madrid Derby or Capital City Derby)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

