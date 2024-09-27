Let’s just get straight to the big news, Kylian Mbappe has suffered a thigh injury, and it will keep him sidelined for the next three weeks. Well, I guess it could have worse, right? Mbappe will obviously miss his first chance to play in a Madrid derby, but hopefully, for his sake, he’ll be match fit for the reverse fixture.

However, there is better news elsewhere, as Eduardo Camavinga should be in the squad, as he’s recovered from the knee injury he suffered towards the beginning of the term.

El Derbi Madrileño FYIs

Real Madrid at Atletico Madrid

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 29, 8pm, Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Team News: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Form Guide, Standings: Real Madrid DWWWW 2nd, 17 pts Atletico Madrid DWWDW 3rd, 15 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid 38% Draw 24% Atletico Madrid 34%

Real Madrid Team News

There is more yet beyond the Mbappe development, as Dani Carvajal is expected to be back in the mix here as well. He missed the win over Alaves in midweek due to a knock. Finally, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and David Alaba all remain out as long-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

