No team has been more news-worthy, when it comes to injuries, this season than Real Madrid. They have been in full blown injury crisis mode for most of the campaign thus far. So with that in mind, let’s get you caught up with where we stand right now now on Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Here at the November international break, Madrid sit second in the La Liga table, six points behind their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona.

Although they have played one fewer game than the Blaugranes. Up next is a trip to Leganes on Sunday November 24th.

An unspecified muscular injury will likely keep him out until mid-December or thereabouts.

He’s got an adductor injury, and it will keep him out until mid-December.

The Belgian shot-stopper is still battling an adductor muscle injury, and it will likely keep him out for a couple/few weeks yet.

He’s got a sprained ankle, and that means the defensive midfielder is out for another month, or thereabouts.

Totally ruled out for the rest of the season, with an ACL injury.

He has been out since last December with an ACL injury. He won’t be returning any time in 2024, but could be back on the pitch in early 2025. And with that, you’re all up to speed.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories