Real Madrid had about as disastrous an outing as possible, last weekend, in the first El Clasico of the season. So they’re getting Valencia, who sit dead last in the table, at exactly the right time.

Their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona, absolutely thrashed them, and in doing so sent a very strong message about the La Liga title race.

Real Madrid at Valencia FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 2, 8 PM, Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Google Result Probability: Valencia 14% Draw 21% Real Madrid 65%

La Liga Standing, Form: Valencia 20th, 7 pts DLDLD Real Madrid 2nd, 24 pts, WWDWL

All this hype in the summer, about Madrid being this unbeatable super-team during the 2024-25 season has not been realized. And unless you’re a hard core Madrista, you read that line with “you hate to see it” vibes.

So with that in mind, let’s do the lineup prediction.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Valencia

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurielen Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe

