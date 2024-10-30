Real Madrid Team News at Valencia: Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois

The Real Madrid injury and fitness situation remains pretty much the same as the next La Liga fixture approaches. Forward Rodrygo missed out on the devastating blowout loss in a highly emotional edition of El Clasico, due to a thigh injury.

He won’t be back for Valencia this weekend either. In fact, it is looking like we won’t see him again until after the international break.

Real Madrid at Valencia FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 2, 8 PM, Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Valencia 14% Draw 21% Real Madrid 65%

La Liga Standing, Form: Valencia 20th, 7 pts DLDLD Real Madrid 2nd, 24 pts, WWDWL

Real Madrid Team News

You can try and set Nov 24, vs Leganes, as the potential return date for him. Likewise for Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and his adductor strain. So this duo joins Los Blancos already sidelined for the long term duo of Daniel Alaba and Dani Carvajal. Both have knee injuries, with Alaba likely returning some time in 2025.

Carvajal won’t be back until next season. So far, this campaign has definitely not gone the way that many people thought it would for Madrid.

