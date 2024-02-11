You certainly would not know it, given the result versus Girona on Saturday, but Real Madrid remains in injury crisis. They are still lacking in center backs as the UEFA Champions League knockout round commences with a trip to RB Leipzig.

The La Liga leaders have already long been without first-choice central defense pairing Éder Militão and David Alaba, who suffered ACL tears in August and December, respectively.

UCL Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2, FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 13, 8pm, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Real Madrid Team News at RB Leipzig

Meanwhile team captain Nacho Fernandez was unavailable for the 4-0 thrashing of Girona earlier today, due to a muscle strain. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti said he expects his captain, Nacho, to be available for the midweek European clash.

Then you have the case of former Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger, the club sent out the following statement on Saturday, ahead of the weekend winner top of the table clash.

Following tests carried out today on our player Antonio Rudiger by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the vastus lateralis of the left thigh.

“His progress is pending.”

Rudiger got hurt during an aggressive challenge from Getafe (on loan from Manchester United) forward Mason Greenwood on the first day of this month.

Obviously, Greenwood has an infamous history for committing violent acts. Rudiger’s injury issue was initially dismissed as a knock, but it has proven to be more serious than that.

Madrid have had more than their fair share of injury issues this term. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also suffered an ACL tear in August, while his replacement, Kepa Arrizabalaga, also spent some time on the injured list in midseason.

Meanwhile star forward Vinícius Júnior has also been absent for significant stretches due to hamstring problems.

