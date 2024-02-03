Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly very likely to be match fit in time to face his former club, Real Madrid. Because Sunday brings the next edition of Madrid Derby, one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in Spanish football. While Morata should be fit for this intense rivalry match, Atletico will be without three key players.

Jose Gimenez, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Lemar all look set to miss out.

El Derbi Madrileño FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 4, 8pm, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Form Guide, Standings: Real Madrid WWWWW 1st 51 pts Atletico Madrid WWWLW 3rd 47 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid 56% Draw 23% Atletico Madrid 21%

Real Madrid Team News

German center back Antonio Rudiger left the win over Getafe on Thursday night due to a thigh injury, and he is a question mark for this match.

Meanwhile Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended here, due to the booking that he picked up against Getafe.

Elsewhere Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba all remain out long-term, due to their knee injuries.

The atmosphere in a Madrid Derby is always electric, with fans from both sides creating an intense and passionate environment, whether the match is held at the Santiago Bernabéu or the Wanda Metropolitano.

This edition will be no different, as the implications of this derby clash will extend beyond bragging rights.

The result of this match will have influence on the La Liga title race.

For Los Blancos and their supporters, there is also the added motivational element of revenge, with Atleti having beaten them twice already this season.

