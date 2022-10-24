Paris Saint-Germain resumes their quest to get the one major trophy that has eluded them so far, “Ol’ Big Ears,” on Tuesday night. They’ll welcome Maccabi Haifa to the French capital for a UCL group stage clash that is part of a huge slate of European action.

Paris is heavily favored in this one, and with that all in mind, let’s look at who could be in the first team, for them, for this midweek clash.

Paris Saint-Germain at Maccabi Haifa FYIs

Kick: Tue. Oct 25, 8pm, Parc des Princes

Competition: UCL Group H, Matchday 5 of 6

Paris Saint-Germain team news: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Google Result Probability: PSG 89% Maccabi Haifa 3% Draw 8%

UCL Group Standings: PSG: 1st, 8 pts Maccabi Haifa 4th, 3 pts

The club has had a lot of distraction to deal with lately, on account of all the reports surrounding Kylian Mbappe, and his wanting to leave the team he had input over building the roster of.

The club seems passed that noise now, at least for the time being.

PSG Starting XI Prediction vs Maccabi Haifa (Champions League)

Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories