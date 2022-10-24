The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI Prediction vs Maccabi Haifa

By Leave a Comment

Share

psg

Paris Saint-Germain resumes their quest to get the one major trophy that has eluded them so far, “Ol’ Big Ears,” on Tuesday night. They’ll welcome Maccabi Haifa to the French capital for a UCL group stage clash that is part of a huge slate of European action.

Paris is heavily favored in this one, and with that all in mind, let’s look at who could be in the first team, for them, for this midweek clash.

champions league trophy

Paris Saint-Germain at Maccabi Haifa FYIs

Kick: Tue. Oct 25, 8pm, Parc des Princes

Competition: UCL Group H, Matchday 5 of 6

Paris Saint-Germain team news: go here

After Extra Time Pod:  Spotify       Apple Podcasts

Google Result Probability: PSG 89% Maccabi Haifa 3%   Draw 8%

UCL Group Standings:  PSG:  1st, 8 pts    Maccabi Haifa 4th, 3 pts

The club has had a lot of distraction to deal with lately, on account of all the reports surrounding Kylian Mbappe, and his wanting to leave the team he had input over building the roster of.

The club seems passed that noise now, at least for the time being.

PSG Starting XI Prediction vs Maccabi Haifa (Champions League)

Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd NetworkFollow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.