Ahead of tonight’s 2-0 FA Cup 4th round win over Fulham, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe provided an update on the likes of Callum Wilson (calf/shin/heel), Joe Willock (calf/shin/heel) and Harvey Barnes (ankle).

“It’s still a long injury list,” Howe understated, before declaring Jacob Murphy (who returned from a shoulder injury and started the cup clash today) match fit. “Apart from [Murphy], no one else is there, they’re all still working back to full fitness but they are getting closer.”

Newcastle United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Jan. 30, 8:15pm, Villa Park

PL Form, Standings: Aston Villa 4th, 43 pts, DWLDE Newcastle 10th, 29 pts, LLLLW

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 50% Draw 23% Newcastle 27%

Newcastle Team News

The likes of Harvey, Callum, Joe Willock, they’re showing good signs,” Howe added. “No [they won’t play on Saturday].” Indeed none of the trio made the match day squad this weekend, but we have to move on, as it is already time to talk about the next match- a league fixture at Aston Villa. It’ll be here in less than 72 hours, so will any members of the aforementioned trio return? “Let’s wait and see,” Howe said, keeping it coy. And as Howe said, the Newcastle walking wounded is indeed a very long list. Goalkeeper Nick Pope (shoulder), Joelinton (thigh) and Elliott Anderson (stress fracture) all remain sidelined for the long haul. However, Matt Targett is much closer, on the road to recovery, as he’s now running outdoors. “He’s working his way back to fitness,” Howe continued. “He’s on the grass, he’s running, he’s not training with us yet, he’s not sprinting so he’s still at 60,70% running speed so he’s still got a bit to go.”

