Newcastle United entered this season with a lot less excitement and fanfare than a year ago. It’s easy to understand why, as the injury-ravaged 2023-24 campaign left them mid-table and out of Europe entirely. The absentee list, which includes the likes of Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali, Fabian Schar and more, is already plenty long.

There are various reasons for that, which we will cover here, but it’s just week two and manager Eddie Howe will have a half-dozen players out already.

Kick: Sun. Aug. 25, 2pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

PL Position: Newcastle 8th, 3pts Bournemouth 9th, 1pt

PL Form: Newcastle W, +1 GD Bournemouth D 0 GD

Newcastle Team News

Let’s start with Wilson, who faces a late fitness in order to make the squad at AFC Bournemouth. He’s got a knock on his lower back. , Next we move on to disciplinary concerns. Sandro Tonali will soon see his very long suspension for gambling infractions come to an end.

But it won’t happen here/just yet.

Fabian Schar is also suspended, for having drawn a red card, which means he’s out until after the September internationals.

The other three, Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Lewis Miley (ankle), are all on the shelf for the long haul.

The first two are done for 2024 while Miley could be back sometime in October.

