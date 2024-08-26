Newcastle United announced last week that Sandro Tonali can be available for selection on Wed, Aug. 28th now that following the conclusion of his ten-month ban has been reached. Tonali was banned from competitive football, for almost an entire year, due to his having breached betting rules.

However, the first match for which he is eligible again is almost here, as Newcastle will visit Nottingham Forest in League Cup action.

Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup 2nd round

Kickoff: Wed. Aug. 28, 8pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Newcastle Team News

The EFL/Carabao Cup is the perfect place for Tonali to ease back into it, but if he does feature at the City Ground, it will only be in a cameo role. He’s been out for far too long to just the ground running here.

Elsewhere the soap opera surrounding fullback Kieran Trippier continues to rage on longer. He seems to want out, but manager Eddie Howe wants him to stay, and we’ll know either way, come Friday, when the transfer window closes.

Everton have been strongly linked as a potential destination. And finally, the situation remains unchanged on the fitness front.

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lacelles, Lewis Miley and Fabian Schar remain on the shelf long-term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories