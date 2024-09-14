Sandro Tonali played two full games for Italy, in the international period that just passed. It means he’s in line to not just play, but potentially start for Newcastle United tomorrow at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It would mark the first time that Tonali has featured in the Premier League since before serving his very long suspension for breaching the league’s betting rules.

Wolves vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 15, 4;30pm, Molineux

PL Standing, Form Guide: Wolves 18th, 38 pts, LLD Newcastle 5th, 7 pts, WDW

Google Result Probability: Wolves 29% Newcastle 45% Draw 26%

Team News for Both Sides

Tonali isn’t the only one coming back, after having completed his disciplinary proceedings, for the Magpies. Fabian Schar is back after serving his three match suspension for his headbutt on Ben Brereton Diaz in the season opener.

Meanwhile Callum Wilson (back) and Joe Willock (thigh) are probably another week or two away from featuring here.

Additionally, the Geordies remain without the services of Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Lewis Miley (ankle) for the long haul.

Shifting gears to the hosts, Mario Lemina, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Yerson Mosquera are all doubts here that would need to pass late fitness tests in order to feature in this one.

And finally, you have the trio of long-term absentees who are battling knee problems: Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Boubacar Traore.

