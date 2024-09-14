If you are a Newcastle United supporter, you have to be feeling pretty pretty pretty good (Larry David voice) right now. After a very disappointing campaign, they have come out of the gates strong. And now they travel to Wolves, where they’ll face a side that looks pretty weak right now.

Unless something very unexpected happens, Eddie Howe’s men should make it three wins (and no losses) from the first four matches.

Wolves vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 15, 4;30pm, Molineux

Preview Content: Newcastle Starting XI Prediction Team News for Both Sides

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing, Form Guide: Wolves 18th, 38 pts, LLD Newcastle 5th, 7 pts, WDW

Google Result Probability: Wolves 29% Newcastle 45% Draw 26%

Of course, nothing is in the books until it actually is done and dusted, so Howe will need to go with his strongest team possible in order to get the job done.

We think that looks like this.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

Prediction: Newcastle 1, Wolves 0

While Toon have certainly shown some vulnerabilities on the young season, Wolves look a mess. The Geordies should get it sone.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories