Newcastle United Team News, Predicted Starting XI vs Fulham

Newcastle United looked really good against Benfica on Tuesday night, taking care of business in the UEFA Champions League competition. Can they carry that good form over to the league on Saturday? A visit from Fulham awaits. There was certainly some additional good news for Eddie Howe’s men in midweek in that they emerged unscathed from injury in that affair. The injury/fitness situation remains the same as it was prior to the Benfica clash.

The foursome of Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Harrison Ashby remain sidelined.

Newcastle United vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 25, 3pm, St James Park, Newcastle, UK

Premier League Form, Standings: Fulham FC 15th, 8 pts, WWLLL Newcastle United 14th 9 pts, WDWLWL

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC win 17% Draw 23% Newcastle United win 60%

Newcastle United Team News vs Fulham

None, as we just pointed out. The situation remains the same, as we pointed out here.

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI vs Fulham

Nick Pope; Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon

