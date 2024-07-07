Erik ten Hag Recruits Joshua Zirkzee to Join Man United

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has a €40m (£33.9m) release clause in his current contract, and Manchester United have reportedly decided to activate it. The deal isn’t finalized yet, but it is looking like Zirkzee could become the first signing of the transfer window for United.

And manager Erik ten Hag has had a first-hand role in recruiting the center forward.

? Manchester United held new talks with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent to discuss contract terms, salary, commission. Erik ten Hag spoke to Zirkzee on phone several times. United are discussing internally whether they want to proceed — €40m release clause, valid until August. pic.twitter.com/EcBKfJEl0I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2024

Yes, according to international transfer guru Fabrizo Romano, Ten Hag has made some calls, apparently a lot of calls, to his young countryman.

And according to Corriere di Bologna, MUFC have now agreed personal terms with Zirkzee, 23, so it’s looking like this one could get over the line soon. Sports Mole has more.

If Zirkzee isn’t the first player signed by United this summer, Matthijs de Ligt could be (here is a link to the latest on that). Zirkzee has scored 13 times in 53 appearances across his Bologna career.

Before moving over to the Serie A side, he scored four times in his 12 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories