It is friendly season again! Huzzah! We have stuff to talk about beyond just transfer rumors. Although next week’s friendly could see United include their first signing of the summer transfer window, Joshua Zirkzee, in their squad, potentially. If everything is finalized in time, Zirkzee might make the trip with the rest of the squad, and make a cameo.

Although that is probably a long-shot, at best.

Manchester United at Rosenborg FYIs

Kickoff: Monday, July 15, 6pm local, Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, Norway

Competition: Club Friendly

Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: These two sides have met before in a friendly, twice. United won 3-2 in 1992 and 8-0 in 1977.

Man United Team News

The more likely scenario would see Zirkzee given a very well-deserved holiday, as he’s coming off international duty with the Netherlands, who just made a long, deep run to the semifinals of the Euros. He’ll probably join up with the squad later on in July.

Elsewhere Mason Greenwood is finalizing his exit, with Marseille the destination. And while Harry Maguire has resumed training, he’s still a doubt to feature in this match. That’s because he missed all of the Euros, with England, due to injury.

Speaking of that tournament, any United players currently with their national squads, at the European championships or the Copa America, will obviously not be a part of the squad here. Happy preseason everyone.

