Man United Transfer Talk: Joshua Zirkzee, Marc Guehi

Manchester United have only one true centre-forward on the roster right now- Rasmus Hojlund. Having paid £72m to Atalanta last summer for him, MUFC won’t be big time splashing the cash on a striker this summer. However, they need another hit man, and they have reportedly set their sights on Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

The Athletic/New York Times claims that this transfer narrative is advancing, but talks between the two clubs have actually not actually started; reportedly.

United have reached out to the 23-year-old Dutchman’s agent however. You know Erik ten Hag, always working his Netherlands connections in the transfer market.

With Anthony Martial leaving the club, and Marcus Rashford a true wing, and not an out and out striker, United badly need depth at the position.

Elsewhere, there is no more traction to report on the Jarrad Branthwaite front. Yes, he has agreed to make the switch and wants to come, but the two clubs remain very far apart on transfer fee valuation. An alternative could be Crystal Palace center half Marc Guehi.

The Englishman is high in demand, but United are said to be leading the way. Why? Because they have Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is an outcast at United, but wanted back at Crystal Palace. Team Talk has more here.

AWB could be used as part of a swap deal to make this happen.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories