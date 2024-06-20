Manager United manager Erik ten Hag has made his point clear- the club needs to invest more in the current roster. Ten Hag has reportedly outlined his transfer window ambitions to the recently installed executives from INEOS, who sit above him in the club hierarchy. Striker is definitely in the top three positions of need for United. So perhaps Bologna center forward Joshua Zirkzee is the way to fill that void?

According to The Telegraph, United believe so.

They are getting ready to trigger the £33.8 million (€40m) release clause in his contract, so it may not be long until it’s “here we go” time with the 23-year-old Dutchman.

Zirkzee had been strongly linked with AC Milan, but it appears a Serie A stay is not in the cards. Milan have apparently been priced out/just not quite as interested. With Anthony Martial leaving the club, and Marcus Rashford a true wing, and not an out and out striker, United badly need depth at the position.

We covered Zirkzee much more in our last edition of United transfer talk.

You can read more on this transfer saga at Sempremilan and Stretty News as well.

