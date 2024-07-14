Joshua Zirkzee Arrival Announced by Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the first signing of the INEOS era, as Joshua Zirkzee is now, officially, “red.” The Dutch striker moves over for a fee of €42.5m (£35.8m) from Serie A side Bologna. The 23-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal with MUFC, with the option of a ­sixth season.

He is expected to serve as support for current first choice center forward Rasmus Hojlund, and not directly compete with him for the starting spot.

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United,” Zirkzee is quoted in a statement released by the club earlier today.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

United have been very busy in the summer transfer window the past couple of weeks. Willy Kambwala and Mason Greenwood are on their way out. Jadon Sancho is staying. And Matthijs de Ligt, or perhaps Manuel Ugarte or Leny Yoro, could be the next players to move over after Zirkzee.

