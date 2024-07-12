Man United Starting XI Prediction at Rosenborg (Club Friendly)

It is great to be talking about actual matches again, even if they are just exhibition games. The “silly season” gets draining after awhile. And Manchester United just happen to be in the very first 2024-25 preseason friendly that features an English side. They’ll travel to Rosenborg, in Norway, and manager Erik ten Hag is limited in options when it comes to team selection.

His strongest side possible is filled with guys that the club wants to sell, or is trying to sell.

Fun Fact: The two teams have never previously met competitively.

United have reportedly set a price for Antony, but no one seems to want him. Victor Lindelof has been pegged to move away/reunite with former manager Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, but that move seems dead in the water. Casemiro is…Lord only knows at this point. There was reported interest from Saudi Arabia, but nothing actually came close to happening, and talking more about it gives me an ice cream headache/brain freeze.

Then you have Aaron Wan-Bissaka, where reports of his exit have been greatly exaggerated.

Finally, Mason Greenwood is persona non grata at United, but still a part of the club’s roster at this point. Also, Jadon Sancho is back in training, and we’ll have a detailed update on that in the next post, shortly.

The players at the Copa, (copa cabana! the hottest spot north of Havana! At the Copa..sorry, my bad) and the Euros are obviously unavailable here.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Rosenborg

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Wily Kambwala, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof; Hannibal Mejbri, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Antony, Marcus Rashford

