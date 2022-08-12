Last season, Manchester United decisively beat Brentford, twice, in weeks following a very lackluster result in the previous fixture. Well, they have the first part done already, having embarrassed themselves at home agaiNST Brighton in the curtain raiser. Now they’ll travel to London, to take on the Bees, who have a sort of defensive injury crisis going on. Both starting center backs, Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock, are out, while Sergi Canos is struggling with a hamstring issue.

So it’s United’s injury-riddled and punch-less attack versus the very injury-riddled defense of a side just promoted last season. It’s the easily movable object and against the easy to resist force.

Manchester United at Brentford FC FYIs

Manchester United Team News: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Kick off: 5:30pm local, Saturday Aug 13, Brentford Community Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Google Result Probability looks like this for Saturday: a United win is 48%, a Draw is 27% and a Brentford win is only 25%. In other words, if you’re a Red Devils supporter, you got to like your chances here. Now on to the first team prediction

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford; Ronaldo

Yes, Ronaldo starts, simple as that. He may be reviled by much of the fan base, but there are no other alternatives. Also, drop Maguire and hand the armband to Raphael Varane, Erik ten Hag! Do it, do it!

Prediction: United 2, Brentford 0

We are Bee-lievers in United this weekend!

