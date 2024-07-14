Willy Kambwala Set for Villarreal Medical Ahead of €11.5m Move

Manchester United are really making moves now this summer transfer window! Joshua Zirkzee is in (more on that here). Raphael Varane (more on that here) and Willy Kambwala are out. According to the BBC, United will receive €5.5m (£4.63m) as an initial payment from La Liga side Villarreal, with potential add-ons, if they are realized, taking the total to €11.5m (£9.68m).

This one kind of came out of nowhere.

?? Villarreal have already booked medical for Willy Kambwala after €10m deal agreed with Manchester United. Five year contract and buy-back clause confirmed, as reported earlier today. Here we go. ?? pic.twitter.com/aEHHZQVipW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024

No one really thought Willy Kambwala was leaving this summer, as he hadn’t actually been linked to any other club.

But it doesn’t mean he’s gone for good though. United do have a buy-back option in the deal. Additionally, MUFC negotiated that they will get a big chunk of any sell-on fee that transpires for the 19-year-old central defender.

The departure of the French youth international sends a clear signal- new center backs are on their way to United. Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly close to making the switch from Bayern Munich.

A fee has been agreed upon for Leny Yoro.

But it’s up to the player if he wants to make the move. Manuel Ugarte could be coming over from PSG too.

Indeed Dan Ashworth is getting things done! He’s hitting the ground running in his new gig.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories