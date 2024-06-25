Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nearing Exit from Man United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka cold turn out to be the first major piece sold off by Manchester United this summer transfer window. The English right back has been strongly linked with a return to Crystal Palace, but it is actually Galatasaray which will be his destination. AWB has already agreed personal/financial terms with the Turkish Super Lig club.

Now it’s up to the two clubs to hammer out a transfer fee.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, United are asking for €15 million (£12.6m), but Galatasaray aren’t having that. They are negotiating for a fee closer to about €7-10m (£5.9-£8.4m). As for Wan-Bissaka himself, he’s asking the club to lower his price tag in order to facilitate a move.

Wan-Bissaka had been a first team regular, at one point of his United career, but those times are long gone now. A move away is best for al involved, especially when you consider his £90m-a-week salary.

While United may not get all that much in return, via his transfer fee, in regards to helping the summer window budget, this sale will still help financially in the INEOS roster makeover.

Getting that massive wage bill off the books will be beneficial.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

