Raphael Varane Set for Como Medical After Man United Exit

Raphael Varane is heading to Como. It is indeed “here we go” time. We’ve known since May that he wasn’t staying at Manchester United, but his next destination wasn’t certain, until now. Como is actually new to Serie A, as they just secured promotion to the Italian top flight only last season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has more on this deal, which is in the final stages, in the tweet below.

?? EXCL: Raphael Varane says yes to Como proposal! The deal is on the verge of being completed. Project approved but it will take some days to review the contracts then subject to medical… and then, here we go. Cesc Fabregas, key for this deal. Exclusive story from June. ?? pic.twitter.com/TmOntU5TkV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024

It has been widely reported that Cesc Fabregas, who is now an assistant with Como an finished his playing career there, had a lot to do with making this happen.

Fabregas was instrumental in recruiting Varane, who had previously indicated that he would have liked to return to one of his former clubs – most likely Lens or Real Madrid – after departing United but neither team was interested.

He was available on a free, given that his MUFC contract expired.

The Frenchman also drew interest from the Saudi Pro League, and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS.

But in the end, Varane is headed to Como, which is in one of the most naturally beautiful places on Earth.

There is a reason Lake Como has served as the backdrop in numerous television shows and movies, including James Bond “Casino Royale,” Star Wars “Attack of the Clones” and “Succession.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

